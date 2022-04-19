JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 194.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 1,017,452 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

