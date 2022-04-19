Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $184.83 and last traded at $184.79, with a volume of 143073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.66.

The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.01.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

