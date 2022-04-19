Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,962 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $137,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $180.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

