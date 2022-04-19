Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.80 billion-$95.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.48 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $180.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

