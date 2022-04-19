JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY opened at 6.92 on Friday. ENEOS has a 1 year low of 6.92 and a 1 year high of 9.13.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.

