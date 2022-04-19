JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY opened at 6.92 on Friday. ENEOS has a 1 year low of 6.92 and a 1 year high of 9.13.
ENEOS Company Profile
