JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,703 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

