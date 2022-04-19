Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.51

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 571935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JTKWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

