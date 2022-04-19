Just Group plc (JUST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JUST opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 21.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.54. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.47).

Get Just Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JUST shares. Barclays raised Just Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 106 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.26) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.47) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 128.25 ($1.67).

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($182,270.52).

About Just Group (Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.