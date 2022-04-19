Keep Network Price Down 0.5% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $347.53 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00106122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 657,252,425 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

