Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,030 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.61.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

