Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 149 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.70.

VRSK traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $212.39. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,029. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average is $208.68. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.