Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.39. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,404.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

