Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.90. 2,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.75. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

