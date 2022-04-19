Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $166.18. 871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,847. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.64. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

