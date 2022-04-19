Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,110. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

