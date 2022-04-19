Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

