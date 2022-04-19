Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.17 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.84 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

