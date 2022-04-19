Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,975.69.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,589.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,530.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,627.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

