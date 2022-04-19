Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

FE stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

