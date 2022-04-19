Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,597,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,525,000 after buying an additional 390,614 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,698. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

