Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,232 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ONEOK by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

OKE stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,327. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

