Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 337 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

