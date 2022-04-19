Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 400 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after buying an additional 486,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.32. 4,334,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

