Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,817. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 786,771 shares of company stock worth $90,076,998. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.