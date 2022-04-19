Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 77 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $16.07 on Tuesday, reaching $519.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

