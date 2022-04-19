Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,468 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 171.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.81.

SEDG traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $302.27. The company had a trading volume of 403,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.66. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

