Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 203,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

