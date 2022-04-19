Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $101.66. 1,771,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

