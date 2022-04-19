Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,274. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

