Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.09. 2,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

