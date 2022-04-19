Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.66 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 322,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after buying an additional 79,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

NYSE:COF traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.98. 2,725,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.