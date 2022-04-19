Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

BRO traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,443. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

