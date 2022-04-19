Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $663,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. 1,542,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,292. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

