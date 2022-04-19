Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

DAL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,766,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,710. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

