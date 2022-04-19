Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $874,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 332.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,209,000 after buying an additional 740,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.03. 10,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $166,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

