Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $932,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

ANSYS stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.28 and its 200 day moving average is $351.18. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

