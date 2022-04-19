Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 199,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

