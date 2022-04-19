Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,017 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

NYSE RF traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,460,742. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.