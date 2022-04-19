Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 170 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 10,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

