Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,716 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. 63,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,332,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.