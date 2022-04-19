Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,073 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

