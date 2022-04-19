Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 341 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,207. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.