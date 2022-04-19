Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 821 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $52.66. 8,065,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

