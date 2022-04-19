Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $644.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,030. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.20.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

