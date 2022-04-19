Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,747. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

