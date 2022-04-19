Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.45. 659,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.93 and its 200-day moving average is $397.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

