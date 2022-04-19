Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,123. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.