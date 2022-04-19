Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

