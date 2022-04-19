Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $130.76. 2,604,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,086. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

