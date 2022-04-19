Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.91. The company had a trading volume of 895,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,335. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.20 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average is $248.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

